People on social media say fish have been falling from the sky in San Francisco

A marine scientist tells KNTV a blast of cold Pacific water has more anchovies swimming closer to shore. Birds pick the anchovies out of the water and then drop them on their way back to their nests.

MARTINEZ: Well, not men - fish, actually. People on social media say fish have been falling out of the sky in San Francisco. But let's let science explain. Marine scientist Bill Keener tells KNTV a blast of cold Pacific water has more anchovies swimming closer to shore. Birds then pick the small fish out of the water, then drop the anchovies on their way back to their nests. Too bad they missed that cheese pizza.

