Animals People on social media say fish have been falling from the sky in San Francisco People on social media say fish have been falling from the sky in San Francisco Listen · 0:28 0:28 A marine scientist tells KNTV a blast of cold Pacific water has more anchovies swimming closer to shore. Birds pick the anchovies out of the water and then drop them on their way back to their nests.