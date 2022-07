Akron, Ohio, imposes curfew due to protests after police killed Jayland Walker The City of Akron, Ohio, has imposed a curfew overnight in response to growing tensions and protests after police shot and killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker in an attempted traffic stop.

National Akron, Ohio, imposes curfew due to protests after police killed Jayland Walker Akron, Ohio, imposes curfew due to protests after police killed Jayland Walker Listen · 3:57 3:57 The City of Akron, Ohio, has imposed a curfew overnight in response to growing tensions and protests after police shot and killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker in an attempted traffic stop. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor