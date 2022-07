U.S. says it was likely an Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian-American journalist The U.S. says it was likely an Israeli soldier who killed Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American journalist, shot in May. She was covering an Israeli military raid..

Middle East U.S. says it was likely an Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian-American journalist U.S. says it was likely an Israeli soldier who killed Palestinian-American journalist Audio will be available later today. The U.S. says it was likely an Israeli soldier who killed Shireen Abu Akleh, a prominent Palestinian-American journalist, shot in May. She was covering an Israeli military raid.. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor