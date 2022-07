Shooting eye witness on the significance of the Highland Park July Fourth parade NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Miles Zaremski, an eye witness of the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park, Ill. At least 6 people died and and dozens are wounded, according to local police.

