A 4th of July parade in Illinois was the latest target of a mass shooter A gunman on a rooftop in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, opened fire on the crowd that came together to celebrate. At least six people were killed. Police say a person of interest is in custody.

National A 4th of July parade in Illinois was the latest target of a mass shooter A 4th of July parade in Illinois was the latest target of a mass shooter Listen · 4:28 4:28 A gunman on a rooftop in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, opened fire on the crowd that came together to celebrate. At least six people were killed. Police say a person of interest is in custody. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor