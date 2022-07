Chicago suburb is the latest place to suffer a mass shooting NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park, Ill., about the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in which six people died. Police say a person of interest is in custody.

National Highland Park mayor tries to comfort her community after a gunman killed 6 people Highland Park mayor tries to comfort her community after a gunman killed 6 people Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Nancy Rotering, the mayor of Highland Park, Ill., about the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in which six people died. Police say a person of interest is in custody. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor