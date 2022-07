U.S. and Iranian delegations fail to reach a deal to restore the Iran nuclear deal NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Robert Malley, U.S. special envoy for Iran, about negotiations aimed at restoring the deal. The talks were held last week in Doha, Qatar.

Middle East U.S. and Iranian delegations fail to reach a deal to restore the Iran nuclear deal U.S. and Iranian delegations fail to reach a deal to restore the Iran nuclear deal Listen · 5:32 5:32 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Robert Malley, U.S. special envoy for Iran, about negotiations aimed at restoring the deal. The talks were held last week in Doha, Qatar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor