It's not July 4th without Nathan's hot dog eating contest

Joey Chestnut took his 15th win at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island, N.Y. Miki Sudo made a decisive comeback to win the women's title.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

It wouldn't be Fourth of July on Coney Island without Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

GEORGE SHEA: Are you ready to sip from the volcano, to ride the tornado, to make love to the dragon? Are you ready?

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

MC George Shea is talking about what is really a much simpler ambition, to finish as many hot dogs as possible, buns and all, in 10 minutes. As ESPN play-by-play commentator John Anderson can tell you, though, it's maybe as much agony as ecstasy.

JOHN ANDERSON: I kind of think of Einstein when he explained relativity. And he said, like, one second on a hot stove can feel like an hour. But one hour with a pretty woman can feel like one second. And I don't - I think this tends more to sitting on the stove.

FADEL: And for 2022, perhaps the world's most famous hot dog eater won the men's division again.

SHEA: With 63 Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and Buns for his 15th championship, Joey Chestnut.

MARTINEZ: Now, believe it or not, 63 was a disappointing result for Chestnut. He was hoping to break his world record of 76. But he did manage to pull off another feat. When a protester snuck onstage, Chestnut tackled him while he was downing hot dogs. It's pretty impressive gastronomic multitasking.

FADEL: On the women's side, Miki Sudo wolfed down 40 dogs to claim the title. This was her eighth victory, though not in a row. She skipped last year's event because of pregnancy. And this year, Sudo's son, Max, joined her onstage to celebrate and enjoy his mom's accomplishments.

MIKI SUDO: Yeah, I want to set an example and not in competitive eating, but, you know, to do things that you love and to push yourself to your absolute limit - and when things get difficult, to still give it a try. And, you know, you might actually just come out victorious.

MARTINEZ: A hot dog, hot summer lesson to live by.

