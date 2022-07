When a Minnesota woman took a DNA test, her results came back with a surprise Eiley Misfeldt and Soojee Dufresne were born in South Korea but they were adopted by different families. Misfeldt contacted Dufresne who's in New York and they met for the first time over the weekend.

