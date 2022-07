Federal judge sides with 3 major drug distributors in a landmark opioid lawsuit In a landmark opioid case in West Virginia, the judge ruled that three drug distributors aren't responsible for paying to clean up the addiction crisis. It's a major victory for the drug industry.

Law Federal judge sides with 3 major drug distributors in a landmark opioid lawsuit