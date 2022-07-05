For 4 decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique — until last week

A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles from South Africa. The rhinos are roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For four decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique - until last week. A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over a thousand miles from South Africa. And after a drive of several days, the rhinos are now roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip. The group wants to bring another 21 to Mozambique over the next two years, part of a campaign to transport endangered species to safe havens. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.