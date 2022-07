For 4 decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique — until last week A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles from South Africa. The rhinos are roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip.

Animals For 4 decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique — until last week For 4 decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique — until last week Listen · 0:28 0:28 A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles from South Africa. The rhinos are roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor