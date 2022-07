Russia controls coal mines in Ukraine in a wider attempt to cripple its economy Ukraine's long-declining coal industry is finding itself in the middle of Russia's invasion. Many mines have been taken over while Ukrainian officials are promising to ramp up extraction.

Europe Russia controls coal mines in Ukraine in a wider attempt to cripple its economy Russia controls coal mines in Ukraine in a wider attempt to cripple its economy Listen · 6:22 6:22 Ukraine's long-declining coal industry is finding itself in the middle of Russia's invasion. Many mines have been taken over while Ukrainian officials are promising to ramp up extraction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor