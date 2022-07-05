1A Remaking America: Is It Time For A 28th Constitutional Amendment?

America wouldn't be the country it is today without its 27 constitutional amendments.

It was these later additions to the founding document that ended slavery in the U.S. and granted Americans the right to bear arms.

It also protected the right for a show like ours to exist—and gave us our name—1A, after the First Amendment.

But the last time a new one was added was 30 years ago.

We'll hear from the person who got the 27th amendment ratified later. But the push to add a 28th is happening now. We hear from one of those voices too.

Three-fourths of the states must ratify an amendment before it gets added to the Constitution. In today's divided nation, could any issue realistically gain that level of support?

Russ Feingold, Aziz Rana, Zakiya Thomas, and Gregory Watson join us for the conversation.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.



