Remembrances pour in for victims of Highland Park shooting Remembrances and tributes are pouring in for the victims of the Highland Park July Fourth shootings.

National Remembrances pour in for victims of Highland Park shooting Remembrances pour in for victims of Highland Park shooting Listen · 3:11 3:11 Remembrances and tributes are pouring in for the victims of the Highland Park July Fourth shootings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor