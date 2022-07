British PM Boris Johnson's government is in turmoil as 2 Cabinet ministers resign To lose one Cabinet minister may be seen as a misfortune, but to lose two looks like carelessness. That's what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces after two key members of his Cabinet quit.

Europe British PM Boris Johnson's government is in turmoil as 2 Cabinet ministers resign British PM Boris Johnson's government is in turmoil as 2 Cabinet ministers resign Listen · 3:36 3:36 To lose one Cabinet minister may be seen as a misfortune, but to lose two looks like carelessness. That's what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces after two key members of his Cabinet quit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor