New documentary 'Hiding in Plain Sight' sheds light on youth mental health crisis The new documentary Hiding in Plain Sight is an investigation of the mental health challenges of youth in the U.S., which Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has flagged as a "real and widespread" problem.

Movie Interviews New documentary 'Hiding in Plain Sight' sheds light on youth mental health crisis New documentary 'Hiding in Plain Sight' sheds light on youth mental health crisis Listen · 8:16 8:16 The new documentary Hiding in Plain Sight is an investigation of the mental health challenges of youth in the U.S., which Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has flagged as a "real and widespread" problem. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor