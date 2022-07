Dogs could help sniff out chronic wasting disease on a reservation in Montana In Montana, dogs are being trained to sniff out chronic wasting disease. The animals will be deployed on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation to prevent the disease from being passed to humans.

