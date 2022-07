News brief: Ill. shooting probe, Georgia subpoenas, U.K. government resignations The Highland Park shooting suspect is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. A Georgia grand jury subpoenas top Trump allies. Two key U.K. senior ministers quit Boris Johnson's government.

