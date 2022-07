The online history of the Highland Park suspect reveals a fascination with violence NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Alex Newhouse of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies about the shooting suspect's violent posts.

National The online history of the Highland Park suspect reveals a fascination with violence The online history of the Highland Park suspect reveals a fascination with violence Listen · 6:22 6:22 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Alex Newhouse of the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies about the shooting suspect's violent posts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor