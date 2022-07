Dolphin excrement could be the key to saving the world's coral reefs A new study shows spinner dolphins absorb a lot of nitrogen during their daily routines. And when they swim to the shallows to do their business, they provide vital nutrients to the corals.

Animals Dolphin excrement could be the key to saving the world's coral reefs Dolphin excrement could be the key to saving the world's coral reefs Listen · 0:28 0:28 A new study shows spinner dolphins absorb a lot of nitrogen during their daily routines. And when they swim to the shallows to do their business, they provide vital nutrients to the corals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor