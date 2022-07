After the Highland Park shooting, the focus shifts to the victims and their families Officials are providing identifications and offering a clearer picture of the seven people who died when a shooter opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill.

National After the Highland Park shooting, the focus shifts to the victims and their families After the Highland Park shooting, the focus shifts to the victims and their families Listen · 2:36 2:36 Officials are providing identifications and offering a clearer picture of the seven people who died when a shooter opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Ill. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor