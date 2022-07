Guinness World Records recognizes Betty Nash as the longest-serving flight attendant When Betty Nash started in 1957, one of her favorite routes — New York to D.C. — cost just $12. This fall, the 86-year-old will count 65 years of securing passenger safety.

