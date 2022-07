Hundreds of ancient frogs died in this swamp mating death trap, researchers say Researchers have solved an ancient mystery — what killed a group of prehistoric frogs. Prior research blamed lack of oxygen or dried up lakes, but the true culprit was a swamp mating death trap.

Hundreds of ancient frogs died in this swamp mating death trap, researchers say

Researchers have solved an ancient mystery — what killed a group of prehistoric frogs. Prior research blamed lack of oxygen or dried up lakes, but the true culprit was a swamp mating death trap.