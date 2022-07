Taiwan is watching Ukraine to prepare for a possible invasion by China As people in Taiwan watch the war in Ukraine, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with veteran journalist Chris Horton about what they think it could mean for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Asia Taiwan is watching Ukraine to prepare for a possible invasion by China Taiwan is watching Ukraine to prepare for a possible invasion by China Listen · 8:11 8:11 As people in Taiwan watch the war in Ukraine, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with veteran journalist Chris Horton about what they think it could mean for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor