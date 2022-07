Soaring rental prices are yet another obstacle for childcare facilities Soaring rental prices are putting pressure on childcare facilities. Many private facilities are also renters, which means they are incredibility vulnerable.

Economy Soaring rental prices are yet another obstacle for childcare facilities Soaring rental prices are yet another obstacle for childcare facilities Listen · 3:36 3:36 Soaring rental prices are putting pressure on childcare facilities. Many private facilities are also renters, which means they are incredibility vulnerable. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor