The internet tracks down a woman who won big at a fair The internet went wild after the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair shared that Linda Skeens dominated the competition. Mason Mousette, a radio host at HOT 93.3 in Dallas, was determined to find her.

Strange News The internet tracks down a woman who won big at a fair The internet tracks down a woman who won big at a fair Listen · 2:01 2:01 The internet went wild after the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair shared that Linda Skeens dominated the competition. Mason Mousette, a radio host at HOT 93.3 in Dallas, was determined to find her. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor