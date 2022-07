The report on mishandling of remains of MOVE bombing victims has reopened old wounds Several remains from the Philadelphia bombing of the MOVE house in 1985 have yet to be released. The bombing left several dead, including children.

National The report on mishandling of remains of MOVE bombing victims has reopened old wounds