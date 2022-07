The man who killed rising rap star Nipsey Hussle has been convicted In 2019, rising rap star Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his own South LA clothing store. A jury has just found the shooter, a man named Eric R. Holder, guilty of first degree murder.

National The man who killed rising rap star Nipsey Hussle has been convicted The man who killed rising rap star Nipsey Hussle has been convicted Listen · 1:10 1:10 In 2019, rising rap star Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his own South LA clothing store. A jury has just found the shooter, a man named Eric R. Holder, guilty of first degree murder. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor