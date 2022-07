Encore: Portland company introduces fried chicken ice cream An Oregon company has scooped the competition with a new twist on some old summertime picnic standards, and turned them into flavors of ice cream. (Aired on All Things Considered on June 27, 2022.)

Food Encore: Portland company introduces fried chicken ice cream Encore: Portland company introduces fried chicken ice cream Audio will be available later today. An Oregon company has scooped the competition with a new twist on some old summertime picnic standards, and turned them into flavors of ice cream. (Aired on All Things Considered on June 27, 2022.) Related NPR Stories Portland company introduces fried chicken ice cream Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor