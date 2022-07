Mississippi's only abortion clinic has closed its doors for good NPR's A Martinez talks to Diane Derzis, owner of Jackson Women's Health Organization. After Roe was overturned, a judge rejected the clinic's request to temporarily block the state's trigger law.

