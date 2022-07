The state of Haiti 1 year after the prime minister was assassinated NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Miami Herald correspondent Jacqueline Charles about lawlessness in Haiti — a year after the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moise.

Latin America The state of Haiti 1 year after the prime minister was assassinated The state of Haiti 1 year after the prime minister was assassinated Listen · 3:40 3:40 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Miami Herald correspondent Jacqueline Charles about lawlessness in Haiti — a year after the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor