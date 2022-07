Abortion conversations show how TV reflects our culture and can also shape it NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Tanya Melendez, a doctoral fellow at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who says television has helped shape Americans' conversations centered on abortion.

Television Abortion conversations show how TV reflects our culture and can also shape it Abortion conversations show how TV reflects our culture and can also shape it Listen · 7:17 7:17 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Tanya Melendez, a doctoral fellow at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who says television has helped shape Americans' conversations centered on abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor