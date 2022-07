Supply and demand issues are at the root of lower natural gas prices in the U.S. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Bloomberg reporter Stephen Stapczynski about why natural gas prices are falling in the U.S., but soaring in Europe and Asia.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Bloomberg reporter Stephen Stapczynski about why natural gas prices are falling in the U.S., but soaring in Europe and Asia.