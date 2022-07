G-20 foreign ministers, which includes Russia, China and the U.S., gather in Bali Secretary of State Antony Blinken is leading the U.S. delegation at the G-20 ministerial meeting. It could be the scene of some awkward diplomatic encounters involving Russia's war in Ukraine.

Asia G-20 foreign ministers, which includes Russia, China and the U.S., gather in Bali