Behind the scenes: How the monthly jobs report is put together The monthly jobs report will be released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help put this critical economic indicator together, hundreds of people work the phones.

Special Series Planet Money Behind the scenes: How the monthly jobs report is put together Behind the scenes: How the monthly jobs report is put together Audio will be available later today. The monthly jobs report will be released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help put this critical economic indicator together, hundreds of people work the phones. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor