Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan

To cut costs, the penguins at an aquarium in Japan are getting cheaper mackerel snacks. Many of the penguins are turning their beaks up.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Soaring inflation has not spared the oh-so-picky penguins of Japan. To cut costs, zookeepers at the Hakone-en Aquarium have turned to cheaper mackerel snacks for their penguin pals. Many of them are turning their beaks up. Their caretakers tell AFP the switch to the new menu is even more unpopular with the aquarium's otters. But they say they aren't worried because they'll still have some of the more choice nibbles on hand.

It's MORNING EDITION.

