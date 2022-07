Prime Minister Johnson will resign as the Conservatives' leader, British media report Johnson might try to stay on as caretaker prime minister for a few months until a new leader is selected. Johnson has faced mounting pressure to step down in the face of multiple political scandals.

Europe Prime Minister Johnson will resign as the Conservatives' leader, British media report Prime Minister Johnson will resign as the Conservatives' leader, British media report Listen · 3:39 3:39 Johnson might try to stay on as caretaker prime minister for a few months until a new leader is selected. Johnson has faced mounting pressure to step down in the face of multiple political scandals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor