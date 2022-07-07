James Caan, an onscreen tough guy and movie craftsman, has died at 82

James Edmund Caan was a playful kid from the Bronx, the son of German-Jewish immigrants who grew up to play tough movie guys: sailors, football players, gangsters and was one of the most recognizable screen actors of his era.

He died on July 6, according to a post on his official Twitter account. No further details were available.

Caan received a 1973 Oscar nomination for his explosive turn as Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and a 1972 Emmy nomination for portraying the title role in the film Brian's Song. He lent his tightly-wound sense of masculinity to numerous renowned films of his era, ranging from E.T. to Misery to Funny Lady to Elf.