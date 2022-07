Trauma center medical director explains public health implications of guns NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin, Grady Memorial Hospital's trauma medical director in Atlanta, Ga., about gun violence and its devastating impact on public health.

Health Care Trauma center medical director explains public health implications of guns Trauma center medical director explains public health implications of guns Listen · 4:39 4:39 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Elizabeth Benjamin, Grady Memorial Hospital's trauma medical director in Atlanta, Ga., about gun violence and its devastating impact on public health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor