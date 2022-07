Fighting invasive crabs — with whiskey Invasive green crabs are destroying marine ecosystems in the United States. A New Hampshire distillery is making crab-flavored whiskey to take them on.

Strange News Fighting invasive crabs — with whiskey Fighting invasive crabs — with whiskey Listen · 2:02 2:02 Invasive green crabs are destroying marine ecosystems in the United States. A New Hampshire distillery is making crab-flavored whiskey to take them on. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor