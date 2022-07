Filipino online news site Rapper plans to fight government's shutdown order The Filipino government has ordered the online news site Rappler to shut down, but the publication's founder, Nobel Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa, says she plans to fight the order in court.

Asia Filipino online news site Rapper plans to fight government's shutdown order Filipino online news site Rapper plans to fight government's shutdown order Listen · 7:58 7:58 The Filipino government has ordered the online news site Rappler to shut down, but the publication's founder, Nobel Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa, says she plans to fight the order in court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor