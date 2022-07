Derek Chauvin faces federal sentencing for violating George Floyd's civil rights Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, will be sentenced on federal civil rights charges as part of a plea deal and will likely serve addition time behind bars.

