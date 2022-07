FIFA to install AI to help make accurate offside decisions NPR's Juana Summers speaks with ESPN editor Dale Johnson about FIFA's announcement that artificial intelligence cameras will help make offsides calls at the upcoming World Cup.

Sports FIFA to install AI to help make accurate offside decisions FIFA to install AI to help make accurate offside decisions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers speaks with ESPN editor Dale Johnson about FIFA's announcement that artificial intelligence cameras will help make offsides calls at the upcoming World Cup. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor