The Song That Changed My Life: Lisa Loeb Lisa Loeb on "Chuck E's In Love" by Rickie Lee Jones

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives a chance for musicians and artists to tell us about the song that made them who they are. Joining us on the latest installment is musician and songwriter Lisa Loeb.

Lisa is the creator of "Stay," one of the biggest songs of the '90s. She has followed that up with a handful of hit singles, some great records and even a Grammy-winning children's album.

Lisa Loeb does it all. Alongside music, she has hosted cooking and entertainment shows and appeared in movies like House on Haunted Hill and Hot Tub Time Machine 2. She even has her own brand of coffee and glasses line.

Most recently, Lisa Loeb is contributing her talents to the podcast world. She is starring in the new show Power Trip. It is a bonkers sounding fiction podcast about black market organ transplants, conspiracies and the real world consequences of giving humans superpowers.

When we asked Lisa Loeb about the song that changed her life, she gave it a lot of thought. She narrowed down her options from dozens and dozens of massively important tunes to arrive at a classic track – "Chuck E's in Love" from the legendary Rickie Lee Jones.