#2256: Self Soothing Behaviors of the Modern Male Driver
Dani's husband has taken to unnecessarily shifting her automatic transmission Toyota as if it were a standard shift whenever he drives it. Is she right in blaming him and his 'neanderthalish' and unnecessary need to 'shift something' for the car's recent transmission failure? Could be... Will Tom and Ray grind some marital gears on the way to solving this one? You betcha'! Check it out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.