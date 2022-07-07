Accessibility links
Kids as young as six months are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

But millions of Americans are worried about the future of both now that Roe's been overturned.

More than half of all U.S. abortions are medically induced through a two-pill regimen that doesn't involve surgery.

The legal landscape around that process already involved a patchwork of different state and local policies. But now? It's more confusing than ever.

And that confusion extends to the future of birth control, particularly Plan B and IUDs. There's evidence some Americans are stockpiling both abortion pills and emergency contraception. Meanwhile, demand has surged for overseas abortion pills.

We discuss the future of contraception, abortion pills and their efficacy and safety.

A photograph shows contraception pills in a health center that allow women to perform an abortion. GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

A photograph shows contraception pills in a health center that allow women to perform an abortion.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Birth control and abortion pills are definitely not the same.

And that confusion extends to the future of birth control, particularly Plan B and IUDs. The Supreme Court's majority opinion on the Dobbs decision doesn't cover contraception. But in a separate explanation of the decision, Justice Clarence Thomas called for a revisiting of Griswold v. Connecticut – which protects contraception access.

There's evidence some Americans are stockpiling both abortion pills and emergency contraception. Amazon, CVS, and other retailers have had to limit purchases of Plan B. Meanwhile, demand has surged for overseas abortion pills.

What's the future of contraception? What about the future of abortion pills? And as millions attempt to access both without medical guidance, what could that mean for their efficacy and safety?

Julie Rovner, Dr. Nisha Verma, and Katie Watson join us for the conversation.

