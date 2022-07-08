'Yackety Sax' becomes the soundtrack to Boris Johnson's resignation

The song is best known as the theme for The Benny Hill Show. After a tweet from actor Hugh Grant, a protester played "Yakety Sax" on a portable speaker while members of Parliament were interviewed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BOOTS RANDOLPH'S "YAKETY SAX"

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Best known as the theme for "The Benny Hill Show," this became a soundtrack yesterday for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation. After a suggestion in a tweet from actor Hugh Grant, a protester played "Yakety Sax" on a portable speaker while members of Parliament were interviewed.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MP: Nobody has obviously formally declared to that yet. Sorry about the noise here.

FADEL: A goofy note to play the PM out on. It's MORNING EDITION.

