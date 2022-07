As people return to the office, some want a less-rigid, work-personal boundary The pandemic inspired many workers to reevaluate work and home-life. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with individuals about how they try to be truer to themselves in the workplace.

Business As people return to the office, some want a less-rigid, work-personal boundary As people return to the office, some want a less-rigid, work-personal boundary Audio will be available later today. The pandemic inspired many workers to reevaluate work and home-life. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with individuals about how they try to be truer to themselves in the workplace. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor